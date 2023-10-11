TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Cancer Partnership have announced a new interactive map that can assist cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers.

The map has links to resources such as support groups, transportation assistance, grief, caregiver support, and many other services to assist any person affected by cancer in Kansas. The map shows links to both national and statewide resources but is also broken down into regional resources for various parts of the state.

There are also categories for everything from camps for children, clinical trials, insurance, nutrition, and grief support.

Courtesy KDHE

“Trying to find survivorship resources when you or somebody you love is going through cancer can be overwhelming,” says Olivia Burzoni, Comprehensive Cancer Program Manager, KDHE. “We wanted to make something accessible that people can use to easily find the information they need.”

To view the map, click here. Visitors who see that a resource may be missing from the map can email the Cancer Prevention and Control program.

For more information about the Kansas Cancer Partnership, visit their website.