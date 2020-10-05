New medical technology brings advancements to Citizens Medical Center in Colby

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The USDA announced Wednesday that over 2.65 million dollars will be dispersed to cities across the state to help promote economic development. In northwest Kansas, the money is helping provide a much-needed hospital upgrade.

Citizens Medical Center is the first hospital in the state and among a handful in the nation to install the newly developed Siemens MRI system. It’s replacing their dated 20-year-old system and bringing new advanced radiology services to Colby and the surrounding areas.

“To have the capability to scan on a machine of this of high quality is just fantastic for Colby, for Thomas County, for Northwest Kansas,” said Ancillary Services Administrator, David McCorkle.

The machine is being funded through two revolving loans, totaling nearly one million dollars, made possible through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program in which money is loaned through local utilities at zero-interest and then to the hospital itself.

The project also estimates the funding will save fourteen jobs within the medical center.

The new machine is a major upgrade for the hospital.

“This project was to bring an MRI into our facility that was centered around the patient and helping the patient address the issues that are common in MRI exams,” said McCorkle.

It offers a 50% quicker scan time, a larger opening to help reduce patient claustrophobia and anxiety, and provides noise reduction. These are just a few improvements among many.

“The biggest thing that I’ve noticed is the patient satisfaction side of it. I’ve heard a lot about patient times being less, that they’re a lot more comfortable,” said Medical Imaging Manager, Amanda Lange.

The biggest advantage is the services the machine brings to rural Kansas.

The next closest MRI machine is more than 80 miles away, and one of this quality is at least three hours away.

“The benefit to northwest Kansas is drastic. To be able to get an MRI right here in Colby Kansas is very beneficial for a lot of people to not have to travel long distances to get an MRI,” said McCorkle.

A majority of the loan funds were also put toward building improvements that helped facilitate an area for the machine to be placed. In addition, the hospital initially paid nearly a quarter-million to help bring the machine to their facility.

