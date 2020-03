WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Beware of scams all centered around the coronavirus. Con-artists are looking to steal your money. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has a warning you need to know.

Some of the top things you need to watch out for are scammers posing as a charity and asking for your money. These people will try and solicit donations by emailing you or perhaps even call you. However, some are even bold enough to ask for your money claiming they have a cure for the coronavirus.

"There's absolutely no specific basis for that, it's all about getting people who are a bit concerned and maybe a little bit apprehensive to spend money on something that's worthless at the end of the day," said Schmidt.