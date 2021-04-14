Newman Regional Health celebrates donate life month with first multiple organ donation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — In collaboration with Midwest Transplant Network (MTN), Newman Regional Health performed its first-ever triple-organ procurement procedure (kidney and livers) this past Saturday. As a result of the organ and cornea donation, four people were helped, including a 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

MTN is a federally certified, not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) that works with donors, families, hospitals, and other professional partners to extend legacies, provide hope, and give life.

When the patient’s family notified Newman Regional Health of their strong desire to proceed with organ donation, MTN began collaborating with Newman Regional Health staff to assist in the donor management process to ensure a successful organ recovery.

“We were humbled by the opportunity to help this family fulfill their loved one’s last wish of giving life to others and seeing hope come out of tragedy,” said Julia Pyle, Newman’s chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. “The patient’s family was a strong advocate in the donor management process and together we were able to make this happen right here at Newman Regional Health. It is inspiring to see this type of selfless giving during a stressful time.”

Over 80 percent of eligible Kansans have joined the organ, eye, and tissue donor registry.

According to Newman, in 2020, 271 deceased organ donors and 28 living organ donors gave the gift of life in Kansas.

Still, the need for donation and transplantation far surpasses the number of available organs. Currently, there are more than 400 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the state of Kansas, and hundreds more could benefit from life-enhancing tissue transplants, such as heart valves, skin grafts or tendons.

“Organ, eye and tissue donation offers others a new chance at healthy, productive and normal lives,” says Michala Stoker, MTN’s public affairs manager. “Joining the donor registry is a gift to your family and friends, giving them the certainty of your decision, and is a symbol of hope to those awaiting transplantation. More than 107,000 people nationally await lifesaving organ transplants and hundreds of thousands more need corneal and tissue transplants. On average, 17 people in the U.S. die each day because they do not receive the transplant they need in time. One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of more than 100 people by donating tissue.”

Learn more about organ donation and register today at sharelifemidwest.com.