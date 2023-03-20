WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita higher-education schools have partnered to help students become doctors more quickly and ease the physician shortage in Kansas.

Newman University and Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM) say their acceleration plan is a 3+4 program.

Newman University (Courtesy Newman University) KansasCOM (KSN Photo)

A select number of Newman University students who meet KansasCOM admission requirements will be able to start their first year of medical school while being a senior at Newman.

After completing their first year at KansasCOM, they will receive their bachelor’s degree from Newman University. Then, the students will be on their way to achieving a medical degree in seven years.

“This opportunity for Newman premedical students, who are prepared to move on to graduate medical studies after three years of undergraduate study, should not only benefit our students but also the Kansas communities which they serve as medical professionals,” Newman University President Kathleen Jagger said in a news release.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Newman University and its potential for making a big impact on the health of Kansans. Of the 105 counties in this state, 92 are considered partially or wholly underserved,” KansasCOM President Tiffany Masson said. “And we know that primary care physicians tend to practice medicine where they grew up, attended medical school or completed their residency. Together, we will help get physicians into the workforce at an expedited pace, with the focus on recruiting from within the state and retaining our physicians after residency.”

KansasCOM is in its first year of teaching students. The inaugural class started in August 2022. The school is part of the Kansas Health Science Center and the state’s first private, nonprofit osteopathic medical school.

Newman University pre-med students who qualify can begin transitioning to KansasCOM in the fall of 2025.