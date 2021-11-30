No-cost HIV testing offered for World AIDS Day on Wednesday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will provide no-cost conventional HIV testing on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed over the noon hour) at 2716 W. Central, Wichita.

Clients can utilize walk–in services for HIV testing or can call for an appointment at 316-660-7300. Syphilis testing will also be offered at no-cost on December 1.

The World AIDS Day’s theme for 2021 is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice” and provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that in 2018, there were 3,047 people in Kansas and 836 people in Sedgwick County living with HIV.

People may not know they have HIV which makes testing important not only for HIV but for all sexually transmitted infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone who is sexually active, shares needles or is in contact with blood should get tested.

Positive Directions also offers HIV/AIDS prevention resources including education and free rapid HIV testing. They also provide other STD testing. For more information, contact them at 316-263-2214.