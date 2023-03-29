NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Norton County Hospital (NCH) says rumors in the community that they are closing are absolutely false.

In a news release to KSN, the hospital board president and its CEO said that although the board did receive a January financial report that showed the previous year had been a bad year financially for the hospital, the same has been true for rural hospitals across the country. They say the board is committed to making financially responsible decisions that preserve the hospital.

In January, the Norton County Commission appointed two new board members. New board member Rich Miller served Norton County hospital for 43 years, including 30 years as CEO. In addition, in 2013, he received the Charles S. Billings Award, the highest honor given out by the Kansas Hospital Association.

The second new board member is Jimmy Todd. Todd is the CEO and General Manager of Nex-Tech. He has also served on the board of a hospital about twice the size of Norton County Hospital in Ontario, Oregon. He also has over 20 years of experience serving on the boards of various organizations and associations on the local, state, and national levels.

The board says they are “diligently working to ensure the ongoing success of NCH” because of how vitally important the facility is to the community and surrounding area.