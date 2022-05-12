WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nurses from across the nation were invited to participate in a National Nurses March Thursday in Washington.

In a statement on NationalNursesMarch.org, organizers said the goal was to increase awareness in the health care industry, government, and communities about the challenges nurses face.

It specifically mentioned these issues:

Fair, realistic, uncapped wages Equal opportunity employment Safe staffing patient ratios and standard of care Elimination of violence against health care workers Elimination of nursing profession cultural biases and discriminations Healthcare resources management Healthcare compliance

People protest outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The healthcare workers’ organizations said they are planning this event to fight for fair and realistic wages for nurses, safe staffing environments, no violence against healthcare workers, and changing the culture of the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Associated Press provided photos of the rally outside the White House. Some people held signs demanding “Patients over profits” and “Safe staffing.” Others indicated how nurses were considered heroes and essential during the pandemic but are now treated like “zeros” and “overpaid.”