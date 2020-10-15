October 15 is immunization deadline for USD 259 students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday, October 15 is the immunization deadline for Wichita Public Schools students.

Any student attending Wichita Public Schools must be in compliance with the State’s current immunization laws and regulations. Any student who does not meet the State’s requirements will NOT be allowed to attend school on or after October 15, 2020 until one of the following documents is provided to the school nurse:

1. Up to date immunization records

2. A scheduled plan to give shots needed signed by the physician

3. Signed Medical or Religious Exemption according to the provisions of the law

The exemptions also require documentation.

The flu shot is not required for school children; however, it is recommended by the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.)

Download the full requirements below:

