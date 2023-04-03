ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Abilene Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old woman, allegedly in connection to a 17-year-old’s death.

The 17-year-old Abilene girl died at a home on North Kuney Street on January 16. Police say an autopsy determined that she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, police officers arrested the 18-year-old Daisy Skilling of Abilene. Skilling has been charged in Dickinson County Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

The judge assigned a public defender to the case. Skilling’s next court hearing is set for April 13.