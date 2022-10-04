WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to QuoteWizard, the number of overdose-related deaths has been on the rise since 2015 and increased greatly almost as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
QuoteWizard analysts found that drug overdose deaths have risen 50% since 2019 and are now over 100,000 a year. Nationwide, 103,664 people died of an overdose in 2021, as compared to 99,973 in 2020 and 68,757 in 2019.
The increase in overdose-related deaths has impacted each state differently, but in all, 10 states have seen deaths rise by nearly 20% or more:
|State
|Overdose deaths in the last year
|% in change
|Alaska
|256
|44%
|New Hampshire
|467
|26%
|Idaho
|360
|24%
|South Dakota
|95
|22%
|Vermont
|253
|21%
|Kansas
|670
|20%
|Maine
|633
|20%
|Montana
|195
|20%
|Washington
|2,267
|20%
|Georgia
|2,437
|17%
QuoteWizard states that opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths. Since 2015, they have been the cause of almost 80,000 deaths which makes up 34% of all overdose deaths. If we include synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic opioids, the number of deaths rises to 160,000, making up 70% of all overdose deaths.
President Joe Biden recently unveiled a five-part plan to address the rise in overdose deaths which includes a $125 billion expansion in services.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, click here to find a list of resources.
