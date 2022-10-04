WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to QuoteWizard, the number of overdose-related deaths has been on the rise since 2015 and increased greatly almost as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

QuoteWizard analysts found that drug overdose deaths have risen 50% since 2019 and are now over 100,000 a year. Nationwide, 103,664 people died of an overdose in 2021, as compared to 99,973 in 2020 and 68,757 in 2019.

The increase in overdose-related deaths has impacted each state differently, but in all, 10 states have seen deaths rise by nearly 20% or more:

State Overdose deaths in the last year % in change Alaska 256 44% New Hampshire 467 26% Idaho 360 24% South Dakota 95 22% Vermont 253 21% Kansas 670 20% Maine 633 20% Montana 195 20% Washington 2,267 20% Georgia 2,437 17% Source: QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard states that opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths. Since 2015, they have been the cause of almost 80,000 deaths which makes up 34% of all overdose deaths. If we include synthetic, natural, and semi-synthetic opioids, the number of deaths rises to 160,000, making up 70% of all overdose deaths.

President Joe Biden recently unveiled a five-part plan to address the rise in overdose deaths which includes a $125 billion expansion in services.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, click here to find a list of resources.