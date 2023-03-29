KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A former nurse is heading to prison after she admitted to stealing fentanyl from two Johnson County hospitals where she worked.

Faith Naccarato, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception.

A federal judge sentenced Naccarto to 12 months in prison.

Court documents show Naccarto used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park in early 2020.

She then allegedly replaced the fentanyl with saline solution before putting the vials back in the cabinet.

Naccarto did the same thing at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, according to court documents.

Information provided by the Department of Justice shows Naccarato later told investigators she stole the fentanyl for personal use.