WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.

A news release says on Jan. 17, a 23-year-old man was arrested on a probable cause warrant on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, and distribution of a controlled substance.

HPD says the arrest is in connection to a fatal fentanyl-related overdose that occurred in Hutchinson in June 2022.

