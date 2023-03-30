HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Hutchinson say they arrested a 31-year-old man after allegedly finding more than 100 suspected fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) Special Operations Division arrested the man Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

HPD said the officers also seized the alleged drugs.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the distribution of illegal narcotics to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here or using the P3Tips App on your smartphone.