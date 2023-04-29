WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area law enforcement agencies are taking a unique approach in the fight against fentanyl.

On Saturday, six agencies and organizations gathered at Towne West Square to hold the first Fight Fentanyl Festival. There were eight booths, a bouncy house, a DJ, and a touch-a-truck contest.

The Youth Educational Empowerment Program (YEEP) vice president said it is essential to help spread the word about the dangers of the drug.

“Unfortunately, people in the community are dying,” Ricky Lasley, YEEP vice president, said. “It doesn’t matter the age. It doesn’t matter the race, the sex, how much money they are making. None of that matters. People are dying, and we need to just get the information out so that we can save a life.”

The event also featured the student-led film “Riverside High.” The film is about the fentanyl crisis.