WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita Police Department and other organizations are teaming up to bring more awareness about the fatal drug Fentanyl to area youth.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says this will take effort from the entire community.

Not only will local organizations be teaming up to educate youth about Fentanyl, but they will also be educating parents and guardians.

Banners have been made to be displayed in schools, and videos have been made about the deadly drug for students. A video has even been made to show parents signs to look out for to make sure that their kids are not getting involved with pills.

Easter says Fentanyl is being laced into many pills like Percocet, pain killers and even Adderal.

Just a small amount of Fentanyl can be deadly.

Keith Allen McCullough died at the age of 19 on March 20, 2022, after taking what he thought was Percocet that turned out to be Fentanyl (KSN Photo)

This became a harsh reality for one mom when she found her son dead.

“Our son thought he was taking half of a Percocet. He had taken half the day before, but it was the last half where that lethal dose was. He didn’t know, and none of these kids that are dying by way of Fentanyl know this,” said Christy McCullough.

Her son was just 19 years old when he died.

By sharing her story, McCullough hopes other parents will become more vigilant.

Easter says there is a new drug they are keeping an eye out for, rainbow Fentanyl.

“It looks like Flintstones vitamins is what it looks like. We have not seen it here. But, it will be here. I will tell you that right now because I’ve seen it on the coast, and we’re seeing it on the border, and they’re starting to seize it in those areas. We have not seen seized any of those types of pills here yet. But that’s very scary,” Easter said.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission is planning to host a teen drug summit for middle schoolers in November. Officials say that is time to start teaching youth about drugs.