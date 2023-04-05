SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing numerous charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday in Salina.
The Salina Police Department says their SWAT team, along with the detective division and agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Mike Drive. Police were investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills.
During the search, they found over 5,000 pills, along with a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns, 9mm ammunition, and suspected stolen property. The pills are believed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl.
The 36-year-old man has been booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:
- Six counts of aggravated endangering a child
- Distribution of opiates
- Possession of opiates
- Two counts of Kansas tax stamp violation
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Possession of stolen property
The 28-year-old woman was booked into the Saline County Jail on the following charges:
- Six counts of aggravated endangering a child
- Distribution of opiates
- Possession of opiates
- Two counts of Kansas tax stamp violation
- Possession of methamphetamine,
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Bribery
- Possession of stolen property
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who has information that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS, submit a tip online, or call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
KSN News does not identify suspects unless they are formally charged with a crime.