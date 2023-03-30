SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two months after the death of a 20-year-old in Salina, police can finally say what killed a former Hays man. They have also made an arrest and are looking for someone else in the case.

Brendon Wade Reed’s body was found on the side of the road in the 1900 block of North 5th Street in Salina on Jan. 28.

The Salina Police Department said the autopsy showed no signs of fatal trauma. However, now that toxicology reports are back, the cause of death is listed as a fentanyl overdose.

Police continued to investigate. On Tuesday, investigators got warrants for two Salina men. Police said they were wanted for alleged criminal desecration of a body and alleged interference with law enforcement.

One of the men was arrested Wednesday. Police are still looking for the other man.

Investigators gave the autopsy findings, toxicology report, and other case information to Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel.

