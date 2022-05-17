WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is partnering with police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to get information to families about the dangers of fentanyl.

The district’s safety and environmental services director says while they have not seen deaths related to fentanyl, they know the importance of addressing the issue.

“We have not seen it, but we’ve heard talk. we know that our students are talking about it, and actually, that’s a good thing because they’re having discussions about the fact that it’s dangerous and deadly, and we want to encourage people to research appropriate research, sound research about the dangerous and like I say the deadly effects this drug has on our community,” said Terri Moses, USD 259 safety and environmental services director.

Wichita schools handed out flyers to parents ahead of the summer break.

The hope is families can start having conversations with their kids about the danger of fentanyl. Dr. Molly Allen provided suggestions for parents wondering how to begin that conversation.

“You lay the groundwork earlier, you know by keeping communication open and by being supportive of your kids and playing to the fact that they’ve got hopefully a good brain and play to the fact ‘okay here’s a good choice you made over here. Here’s a good choice you made over here, and I’m going to need you to make a good choice in this arena too.'”

DEA website on One Pill Can Kill | KSN.com coverage on One Pill Can Kill

Another suggestion is to bring up the topic when you are in the car. She says it can be less intimidating since you are not facing each other.