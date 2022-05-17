WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says fentanyl has been on the rise in the area for years now, and he is working to get the message out with a “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.

On Monday, Sheriff Easter joined KSN News to talk about the problem. He said fentanyl was first found in Sedgwick County in 2018.

That year, there were 128 deaths linked to the drug. Fast forward to 2021, and more than double that was lost.

Sheriff Easter said many people do not know they are taking fentanyl.

“Most kids will take some type of opiate. a Percocet pill or Lortab. Well, that’s how this stuff is coming in because it’s all laced with Percocet with Lortabs, and now we’re seeing it with Adderall, which is a prescription drug for ADHE,” he said.

Facts About Counterfeit Pills