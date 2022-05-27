WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several students were rewarded at a ceremony at Scotch & Sirloin on Thursday for bringing awareness to fentanyl.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission partnered with the DEA Educational Foundation to create a “Big Screen to Prevent a Big Problem” contest and invited Sedgwick County students to create an anti-drug PSA that could run on TV and/or social media.

The winning slogan belonged to Elijah Gegen, Russell Horning, and Stephen Villa. They took home $1.000

“It only takes 30 seconds to watch which is very important because it only takes 30 seconds for somebody to make a bad decision like that,” Gegen said. “We want to make sure that we can help as many people as we can.”

The second-place winners were the Wichita Athletics Track Club with Camarye and Charisma from East High School. They received $500 for the track club.





Jeff Geoffroy, president of the Wichita Crime Commission, said drug influences start at the middle school level.

“This is where it starts. If we can get the education program to start and sharing of stories among the peers as you mentioned, about fellow athletes, kids I go to school with, they are saying no. I want to be a part of that group that just grows and brings again an anti-drug campaign to a wider and larger level.”