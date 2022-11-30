WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition.

Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died at the scene. Codey Maxey died at the hospital. All three are from Wichita. A 41-year-old woman is still hospitalized.

According to the WPD, they received a call at 8:35 a.m. Sunday for the report of an overdose in the 2900 block of S. Washington. Officers found 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandan Randall unresponsive and unconscious at an unhoused encampment south of the John Mack Bridge. They died at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman and 31-year-old Codey Maxey were rushed to the hospital, where Maxey passed away.

The WPD is still investigating the case.