WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wesley Healthcare is hosting its 4th annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid drug takeback day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event was created to help raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and why it is important to properly and safely dispose of unused or expired medications.

A significant number of opioid addictions and deaths are linked to people who were able to obtain the drugs from a family member or friend. Last year, 295 people died of a drug overdose in Sedgwick County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, an increase of 15% over 2020.

The “Crush the Crisis” drug takeback will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Entrance to Welsey Medical Center, located at 500 N. Hillside.

Law enforcement will be at the main entrance of Wesley Medical Center collecting the following unused or expired opioid medications:

Tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (OxyContin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication (in leakproof containers), vape cartridges (without batteries), and pet medications will also be accepted.

Any medications are accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets, or liquids will not be accepted.