WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A tweet from Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that firefighters with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) will carry and distribute Narcan to victims of suspected opioid overdoses.

“This policy change, combined with funding will save lives as we continue our fight against the fentanyl crisis,” reads the tweet.

A town hall meeting hosted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department last week highlighted some of the dangers of fentanyl in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center says the number of fentanyl cases has grown exponentially.

“In 2018, we actually only had three cases that contained fentanyl,” said Lana Goodson, Criminalistics Lab Manager at the Forensic Science Center, during the town hall meeting. “Our final numbers for 2022 are 698, which proved to give us a 552% increase in fentanyl in two years.”

Both Wichita Police Department officers and Sedgwick County deputies started carrying Narcan in April 2022.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2021 that 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022, and 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.