WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said there have been 84 fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year, but that does not include Kaelob Kotlarchick’s because his toxicology reports are still pending, like many other overdose deaths.

“He was funny, he loves art, he loves drawing, singing, dancing, he was in cheer,” said Kotlarchick’s sister, Lilliana Garcia.

Kotlarchick was just about to turn 22, but on Oct. 30, his life took a turn.

“They said he was with a group of friends and that he had overdosed, and they had given him Narcan, and he had got up. He was perfectly fine cooperating and everything,” said Garcia.

She said her brother then overdosed again and didn’t make it.

“The people who observed his body said he was most likely dead for several hours,” said Garcia.

Garcia said she’s been talking with the detective on the case but was told the people allegedly involved that night aren’t cooperating.

“He was with several people that could have called the ambulance right when it happened, and they didn’t. They chose to neglect him and go get more high or do whatever for the moment,” said Garcia.

She said she feels stuck and isn’t sure what to do.

“I went up to the police department, I went up to city hall, like not getting sleep, and it’s like I seem to be the only one that cares,” said Garcia.

The WPD said fentanyl-related overdoses have been on an upward trend for the last three years.

Police said when investigating cases like Kotlarchick’s, it can be difficult to prosecute those selling the drugs.

“Our goal is not to penalize the people that were present when this occurred. We want to hold the people that sold the drugs that caused the death or injury we want to hold them accountable,” said WPD Captain of Special Investigations Travis Rakestraw.

Garcia is hoping more can be done to get her brother justice, but also stop more deaths like this from happening.

“This happens every day, and people normalize it, and it’s not okay,” said Garcia.

WPD said the investigation into Kotlarchick’s death is ongoing, and toxicology reports are pending.

That number of 84 fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year is expected to increase. WPD said many other deaths are waiting on reports to determine the cause.

Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or yourself, there is help for drug addiction. Click here for a list of resources.