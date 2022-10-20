WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
A Facebook post by WPD says that within the last ten days, their NIIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network) Enforcement Team has seized “close to ten crime guns and a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills.”
WPD estimates, based on weight, the number of pills to be between “half a million to a million.” This would make the seizure the largest of fentanyl for the WPD to date and a record seizure nationwide, according to the post.
Because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details are being released.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.