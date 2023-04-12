KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A plant in Kansas City, Kansas, was open for less than a day after dozens of employees became sick.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department says it arrived at Premier Custom Foods near South Mill Street and Pawnee Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire department said one person was unconscious by the time crews arrived.

Of the 80 people who work at the plant, emergency crews said they treated 30 people. First responders transported 16 employees to hospitals.

“We found a number of different people getting very, very sick, very ill,” LaRwan McLaine, Assistant Fire Chief, said.

KCK Fire mobilized its hazardous materials procedure during the response. McClaine is proud of the team effort in a tough situation.

“They remained calm, their training kicks in, and they handled the situations the way that they’re trained to handle them,” McLaine said.

FOX4 sent multiple emails to the chief operating officer of the company for comment with no reply yet.

The U.S. Department of Labor says it is investigating and says a possible carbon monoxide leak inside the building sickened the employees. At this point, it’s only preliminary information. OSHA has six months to complete its investigation into the issue.

OSHA says the plant uses carbon monoxide at the plant to preserve fresh meat.