Pandemic fuels surge in overdose deaths

Drug overdoses have hit an all-time high in the United States, fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 81,000 Americans died of an overdose from May 2019 to May 2020, with the frequency increasing as the pandemic set in.

“Of course, we would expect substance use to be on the rise, because if people are at home and they are feeling distressed, difficult thoughts and emotions and very little ways to distract or to cope with it,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Christina Huang.

Synthetic opioids are one of the primary drivers behind the increase.

Deaths attributed to those drugs increased by nearly 40%. In 10 states west of the Mississippi that rate spiked nearly 100%

Some cities and communities are giving away Naloxone, used to treat suspected overdoses, or launching public awareness campaigns.

The Red Cross is offering a virtual course on the signs of an opioid overdose, like decreased breathing and blue lips or fingertips, as well as how to help treat it.

“Whether it’s at home or out in the community, the chances that you run into somebody with this problem and a potential overdose are actually pretty high,” says UVA Health emergency physician Dr. Nathan Charlton.