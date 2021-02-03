Pharmacies to take center stage in COVID-19 vaccination push

The Biden administration has announced a plan to further expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts by providing doses directly to select U.S. pharmacies.



The first phase kicks off next week and aims to distribute an initial million doses to 6,500 stores.

The move comes as concern about virus variants grows.

The Centers for Disease Control is now working to test nearly 7,000 samples per week.



“Every every time you encounter somebody who has an infection, one of these variants, you are much more likely to get infected,” warns Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center.

The U.K. strain that experts believe could become the dominant one in the United States by next month is now confirmed in at least 33 states.



Officials are also worried about the Brazilian and South African strain.