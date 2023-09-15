PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the people who use the Pretty Prairie public water supply system can stop boiling water before drinking it. The KDHE says lab tests show no bacterial contamination in the water.

State health officials put the water system under a boil water advisory on Wednesday after a pressure loss. Losing pressure can increase the risk of bacteria getting in the water.

On Friday, the KDHE said the problem had been resolved and rescinded the advisory.

Customers with questions can call the Pretty Prairie water system at 620-459-6392 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.