Pros & Cons of the Keto Diet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – Danielle Malone worked hard to get to where she is today, shedding weight and feeling better.

She’s on a modified ketogenic diet.

“For me, lowering the carb intake, I was able to move around better. My joints felt better,” Malone says. “After that it was a no brainer. I didn’t want to stop. My clothes fit better. My focus was better.”

The ketogenic or “keto” diet is getting a lot of attention.

“It’s about 70 to 80 percent fat intake and then a moderate amount of protein and only about five percent carbohydrates,” explains registered dietitian Samantha Barone.

Some health professionals say it’s not sustainable and warn of associated short and long-term issues, including vitamin deficiency and kidney problems.

“There is a very strong body of research to back up the potential in some severe cardiovascular health risks in the long term when you are taking in such a high amount of fat,” said Barone. “In the short term, there is what’s called the keto flu that can end up with someone experiencing a lot of flu-like symptoms.”

Malone said she recommends slowly moving into the keto diet.

“I didn’t get the keto flu, simply because I didn’t change overnight,” said Malone. “A lot of people are like, ‘I’m starting this diet tomorrow and I’m going 100 percent.’ That is a big problem, because your body is going into shock wondering, ‘What are you doing to me what’s happening?'” said Malone.

