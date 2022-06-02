WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories across Kansas due to blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, a HAB may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. They can develop rapidly. The KDHE says if the water appears suspicious, or if there is decaying algae on the shore, to avoid contact and keep dogs away.

Blue-green algae toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact, according to the KDHE. The KDHE says symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, the KDHE says to rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

Active advisories include:

Hazards:

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

A Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and that extreme conditions exist.

The Army Corps of Engineers has asked the public to avoid Marion Reservoir. They are closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas until conditions improve to acceptable levels.

Warnings:

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure and that contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans

Water contact should be avoided

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation

If you or your dog have a suspected HAB-related health incident, regardless of season, you should report it by clicking here.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, click here.