WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The push to get a mental health hospital in Sedgwick County continues.

Leaders in the county met last week with the Special Committee on Mental Health Beds to discuss the need.

The county says a 50-bed mental health hospital would solve problems law enforcement deals with every day. It would also alleviate packed hospitals.

Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis says he believes plans are moving forward.

“We’ve been trying to move this forward for five or six years now, and right now, I see a great synergy of effort all moving together at the same time,” Dennis said.

The county asked the state for $50 million to create the mental health hospital. It is waiting to see if the spark committee will approve it.