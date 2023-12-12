RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County is adding a first-time felony drug offender diversion program to expand its diversion opportunities for previously ineligible individuals.

“Right now, we have speeding diversion, traffic diversion, and some misdemeanor drug diversion, but we don’t have the ability to supervise someone who has a felony drug offense in treatment,” said Reno County District Attorney Thomas R. Stanton. “The Kansas Legislature enacted a statute that allows my office to work with Community Corrections on an agreement that allows them to do our supervision for us. This is different in that, although the offenders apply to my office for diversion, it is the state community corrections that does supervision. I retain the authority to determine what’s going to happen in the case, whether it is successful or terminated and send it back to court. If somebody is successful in this diversion program, the case against them will be dismissed. They will not have a conviction or a record and therefore it will be easier for them to get a job, housing and hopefully the treatment they get will turn their lives around to the extent that we won’t see them again. That’s the whole focus.”

Those eligible for the program are adults charged with a single severity level 5 drug possession felony in their current case:

Who are not facing severity level 4 or higher drug-grid charges or additional nondrug-grid felony charges in the current or other pending cases Have a criminal history score of “C” or lower Are not on probation, parole, diversion or are required to register pursuant to K.S.A 22-4902(d), as a “sex offender,” a “violent offender,” or a “drug offender” for a felony currently or at the time of the alleged commission of the charged crime Individuals with a criminal history score of “C” or “D” are eligible if their prior personal felony conviction is eligible for expungement pursuant to K.S.A. 21-6614

“I think what is important is that people are held accountable. If I’m in the public, I want to know that this is not like someone is possessing drugs and they get off with no problem,” said Director of Reno County Community Corrections Randy Regehr. “They are going to be held accountable, they are going to be provided with treatment, they will be drug tested, and they will be provided the services they need to be successful in the community. This is not like a ‘get out of jail free card.’ This is a good opportunity for someone to make changes in their life after a mistake they’ve made.”

The program will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Reno County will use $25,000 from the Opiod Settlement Fund to pay for the program.

For more information, read the Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Diversion Between Reno County Community Corrections, Court Service of the 27th Judicial District, and The Ofice of the Reno County District Attorney, 27th Judicial District Pursuant to HB 2026 and the DA’s First-Time Felony Drug Offender Diversion Program.

Whether it’s for a family member or yourself, there is help for drug addiction. Click here for a list of additional local resources.