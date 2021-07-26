Required vaccinations for heading back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With school starting soon, the Sedgwick County Health Department wants to help students get ready for the new school year by ensuring they have the required vaccinations for attendance.

Back-to-school immunizations are offered at the SCHD West Central Clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave to any child who is less than 19 years old, regardless of income or health insurance status. Due to COVID-19 precautions, immunizations are now by appointment only to accommodate social distancing requirements. Call SCHD 316-660-7300 for appointments. Masks are required in the building.

NEW REQUIREMENTS THIS YEAR:

Hepatitis A series of 2 doses – Kindergarten to Grade 5

Meningococcal ACWY – 1st dose in Grades 7-9 and 2nd dose in Grades 11-12, except if 1st dose is received at age 16 or older, then no additional doses are required.

Required Vaccinations for the 2021-2022 School Year Number of Doses DTaP 5 Polio 4 MMR 2 Hepatitis A 2 Hepatitis B 3 Varicella 2 Meningococcal ACWY 1st dose in Grades 7-9 and 2nd dose in Grades 11-12, except if 1st dose is received at age 16 or older, then no additional doses are required. Tdap 1 dose for Grades 7-12 Hib 4 doses for children younger than age 5 Pneumococcal 4 doses for children younger than age 5 Courtesy: Sedgwick County Health Department