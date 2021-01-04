Resolution revolution: Less is more

With the year we’ve just had, it’s not surprising some people have high hopes for 2021.

Still, when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, parenting expert and author Sue Groner said less might be more this year.

“Resolutions can really stress people out,” she notes.

Groner said setting a lot of major goals can be a recipe for failure, not just for yourself but for loved ones too.

“We have so many expectations that we put on ourselves that we can’t meet. We’re going to get frustrated and angry and feel bad about ourselves. And when you feel that way, it’s really hard to be kind to other people at the same time,” she explained.

Instead, Groner suggests incorporating small, positive changes into your life.

