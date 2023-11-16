WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thursday is the annual Great American Smokeout.

The American Cancer Society says quitting smoking can be beneficial no matter your age. Quitting smoking can improve your health almost immediately, and many of the risks associated with smoking begin decreasing over time once you quit for good.

According to Janet Studnicka, the Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

“Smoking has declined; however, about 34 million American adults still smoke cigarettes. It causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, which is about 1 in 5 deaths. It is the leading preventable cause of death, no matter your age or how long you’ve been smoking. If you quit, it improves your health both immediately and over the long term,” said Studnicka.

Kansas offers many free services to help you quit smoking. The Kansas Tobacco Quitline offers a variety of free services, including free smoking cessation medications for those who qualify.

Information and counseling are available for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on their website or by calling their hotline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).