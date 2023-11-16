SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Area Technical College says it wants to begin offering a part-time program for Practical Nursing starting in the Fall Semester of 2024.

The school first began offering a full-time program in 2018. Demand to join the program is so great according to Salina Tech, that seats for the current class filled up in April of last year.

Director of Nursing, Naomi Tatro says interviews with potential nursing students indicated that many were interested in the nursing program but they were unable to commit to the full-time schedule.

“Between class time, and clinicals, and the amount of time you have to spend on homework and study outside of class, this is more than a full-time job,” says Tatro in a news release from Salina Tech. “I know there are a lot of people out there who would make great nurses, but can’t commit to 50 hours a week to get their education.”

Tatro says the part-time program would involve 2-3 days a week in class, with classes lasting 5-6 hours. There would also be some required clinical hours.

The part-time program still needs approval from the Kansas Board of Nursing, the Kansas Board of Regents, and the Higher Learning Commission. However, Tatro believes they will be approved.

Tatro recommends those interested in the part-time program start the process now by visiting the Salina Area Technical College Practical Nursing page and filling out the information form.