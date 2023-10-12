WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County EMS on Thursday honored survivors of heart attacks and the first responders who helped them.

The program included a presentation of survivor coins and a demonstration of hands-only CPR. The medical director of Sedgwick County EMS explained the key to saving a life.

“Early defibrillation, early CPR, are the, usually, the keys in survivability in the chain of survivability,” Kevin Brinker said. “Everything we do within the system is geared towards the survival of the patient.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. More than 6,000 Kansans died in 2021 because of heart failure.

One person who had a heart attack said it can happen to anyone at any time.

“I’m one of the luckiest guys cause a whole bunch of things happened that were just totally random,” Jim Horning said. “You know, an average Sunday. Playing cards, waiting for friends. I have a cardiac arrest.”

The CDC says recognizing early signs of a heart attack is a major key to surviving one. Those signs include chest pain, shortness of breath and feeling weak or faint.

“Every year more than 800,000 people have a heart attack, and surviving cardiac arrest depends on recognizing the warning signs and taking quick action,” said Sedgwick County in a Facebook post.

For more information, you can visit the American Heart Association’s website by clicking here.