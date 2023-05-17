WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita and Sedgwick County got a major boost Wednesday to bring a mental health hospital to the area. But a lot of other area health care providers are also winners.

The state has approved $25 million for a south-central Kansas psychiatric hospital. The money comes from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).

Mental health care hospital in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County will use the money to create a new 50-bed mental health hospital, which will be owned and operated by the state. Currently, the only state psychiatric hospitals are in Larned and Osawatomie.

Officials say the facility will address the shortage of in-patient beds and allow patients to remain closer to home and family. Plus, additional beds will ease jail overcrowding by shortening the wait time for inmates awaiting competency evaluations or treatment.

The facility will be developed with room for expansion.

At today’s Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners heard that the $25 million announcement was imminent. They did not know it would happen today. Governor Laura Kelly issued a news release at 1 p.m. about the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) grant.

“My administration continues to be laser-focused on increasing access to mental health resources and care, which is fundamental to safe and healthy communities,” Kelly said.

The rest of the award winners

The $25 million for the south-central Kansas mental health care facility is just part of $65.4 million in grants announced on Wednesday. Grants are also going toward a new psychiatric hospital in Olathe, a WSU/KU joint health sciences education center in Wichita, the hospital in Derby, and the osteopathic college in Wichita.

“Kansans with disabilities, long-term care needs, and those suffering from mental illness will be the ones to realize the positive changes and impact we’ll no doubt see as a result of programs that will be implemented by our awardees,” Scott Brunner, KDADS deputy secretary of hospitals and facilities, said in a news release.