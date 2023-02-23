WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Government has shared tips on how to safely dispose of medical sharps, such as needles, syringes and lancets.

“The safest way to dispose of sharps (needles, syringes, lancets) is in an FDA-approved container,” the Sedgwick County government says.

The Sedgwick County government says using a sharps container helps to reduce needle sticks and prevent the spread of blood-borne pathogens.

If you are not able to access a sharps container, the Sedgwick County government says to use a household container made of heavy plastic, such as a laundry detergent jug.

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Government

The Sedgwick County government also shared more tops for safe disposal:

Never attempt to recap, bend or break needles

Don’t put sharps in the trash or recycling, and don’t flush them

Keep medication, sharps and sharps containers out of children’s reach

Discard sharps containers when they are 2/3 full

For more information about the safe disposal of medical sharps, visit Safe Disposal of Medical Sharps on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website.