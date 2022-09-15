SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has its first presumptive positive case of monkeypox.

The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) identified the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in a person who lives in Sedgwick County but recently traveled out of the state.

According to Sedgwick County, this is the eighth case of monkeypox reported in Kansas. The county says still, the risk to the general public continues to remain low.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Close or sustained skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact with a person with monkeypox, or contact with an infected person’s items (ex. towels, sheets) are the most significant risk factors for infection in this outbreak,” Sedgwick County states.

The county says symptoms can include fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash. Symptoms generally appear within 7 to 14 days of exposure, according to the county.

“Infected individuals can spread the disease until the rash completely heals. This occurs 2-4 weeks after symptom onset,” states Sedgwick County. “Infected individuals should isolate from others.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox or need to be tested, contact your healthcare provider or the Sedgwick County Health Department at 316-660-7300. Treatment options are available following a positive diagnosis. Vaccination is available to those who are eligible.

For additional information, click here.