Sedgwick County Health Department holds clinic for back-to-school vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The deadline for USD 259 students to get their required vaccinations is approaching on October 15.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is holding a vaccine clinic Saturday for students that need to get caught up on their vaccines.

Sedgwick County Health Department Director, Adrienne Byrne, says that while the COVID-19 pandemic is a worthy concern, so are chicken pox, measles, and other diseases.

“All of those can be very dangerous for children,” Byrne told KSN, “so it’s important just to make those appointments and get in to get those vaccinations up to date.”

The vaccine clinic will be at The Sedgwick County Health Department’s main clinic at 2716 West Central Avenue. The clinic is open until Noon Saturday and all who wish to be vaccinated to bring their records.

