WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day Tuesday.

They will also be providing no-cost testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

The SCHD says walk-ins are welcome from 8:30-11 a.m. and from 1-4:30 p.m. at the SCHD’s Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central. Appointments can also be made by calling 316-660-7300.

“The theme for National HIV Testing Day is ‘Take the Test, Take the Next Step,’ emphasizing that testing is the best way to keep people healthy, regardless of the result,” the SCHD says. “People who receive a negative test result will benefit from discussing their risks and prevention options with a healthcare provider. People who receive a positive test result can rapidly start HIV treatment to stay healthy and reduce the likelihood of infecting others.”

According to the SCHD, of the 1.2 million people in the United States with HIV infection, about one in eight do not know they are infected. Young people are the most likely to be unaware.

For more information about HIV testing, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.