Sedgwick County Health Department to offer flu shots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department will start offering flu shots starting Friday, Oct. 1.

The county states that the influenza vaccine continues to be the best way to protect you and your family from becoming ill with the flu.

Flu shots will be available at the SCHD for uninsured adults, uninsured children and children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicaid/KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower, or United Healthcare). Uninsured adults and children receive the flu shot at no cost; children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare have no co-pay.

Flu shots will be available by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling (316) 660-7300 for any of the following locations:

SCHD Main Clinic , 2716 W. Central in Wichita Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday: noon to 6:30 p.m.

, 2716 W. Central in Wichita Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Sedgwick County Clifton location of the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), 1131 S. Clifton Hours: Every Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Haysville Learning Center, 150 Stewart St, Haysville Hours: Third Tuesday of each month: 2-4 p.m. Main WIC location, 1900 E. 9th St. N. Hours: Every Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Derby Public Schools USD 260, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby Hours: Second Thursday of each month: 2-4 p.m.



For children and adults with private medical insurance, the SCHD asks that you visit one of the following locations for a flu shot: CVS, Dillon’s, Walgreens, Walmart, your primary care provider or a community health clinic.

The SCHD states anyone can get the flu and that influenza viruses spread from person to person every year through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age and can include fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose.

The flu shot cannot cause the flu since the vaccine does not contain live virus, according to the SCHD. The SCHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a flu shot every year for everyone six months or older, unless directed by a physician. A flu shot can keep you from getting the flu, make symptoms less severe if you do become ill, and keep you from spreading the virus to your family and

others, including those unable to receive immunization.

To learn more about flu, you can visit www.cdc.gov/flu.