Sedgwick County Health Department to offer no-cost HIV & syphilis testing for World AIDS Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For World AIDS Day, the Sedgwick County Health Department will provide no-cost conventional HIV testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed over the noon hour) on Monday, Dec. 2, at 2716 W. Central. Clients can utilize walk–in services for HIV testing or can call for an appointment at (316) 660-7300. Syphilis testing will also be offered at no cost on December 2.

The 2019 World AIDS Day’s theme is “Rock the Ribbon Together” and provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that in 2018, there were 3,047 people in Kansas and 836 people in Sedgwick County living with HIV.

People may not know they have HIV which makes testing important not only for HIV but for all sexually transmitted infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone who is sexually active, shares needles, or is in contact with blood should get tested.

