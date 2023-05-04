WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering a no-cost pneumonia vaccine for smokers and others at risk from invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).
The county health department said IPD is increasing among younger smokers. So far, in 2023, the county says 62% of people hospitalized with IPD in Sedgwick County were smokers, and 59% were younger than 65 years old.
In response, the county is now providing no-cost PCV20 (PREVNAR 20) for adults over age 65 and adults ages 19-64 with risk factors including cigarette smoking; diabetes; immune deficiency; heart, liver or lung disease; and other less common conditions.
The no-cost PCV20 shots are available as follows:
Walk-in, no appointment necessary
Sunday, May 7, 12-4 p.m.
Family Fest at Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC)
4904 S. Clifton Avenue, Wichita
By appointment, call 316-660-7300 to schedule
Monday-Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Thursday, 12-6:30 p.m.
SCHD Main Clinic
2716 W. Central, Wichita
Adults may be eligible to receive PCV20 even if they previously received a different pneumonia vaccine. To check for eligibility or check your vaccination status, contact SCHD at 316-660-7300 or by email.