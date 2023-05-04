WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering a no-cost pneumonia vaccine for smokers and others at risk from invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).

IPD case rates per year in Kansas and Sedgwick County (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

The county health department said IPD is increasing among younger smokers. So far, in 2023, the county says 62% of people hospitalized with IPD in Sedgwick County were smokers, and 59% were younger than 65 years old.

In response, the county is now providing no-cost PCV20 (PREVNAR 20) for adults over age 65 and adults ages 19-64 with risk factors including cigarette smoking; diabetes; immune deficiency; heart, liver or lung disease; and other less common conditions.

The no-cost PCV20 shots are available as follows:

Walk-in, no appointment necessary

Sunday, May 7, 12-4 p.m.

Family Fest at Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC)

4904 S. Clifton Avenue, Wichita

By appointment, call 316-660-7300 to schedule

Monday-Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 12-6:30 p.m.

SCHD Main Clinic

2716 W. Central, Wichita

Adults may be eligible to receive PCV20 even if they previously received a different pneumonia vaccine. To check for eligibility or check your vaccination status, contact SCHD at 316-660-7300 or by email.