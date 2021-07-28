Sedgwick County to host no-cost back-to-school vaccination clinic

Better Health & Wellness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sedgwick County Health Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School is just around the corner! Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) wants to help students get ready for the new school year by ensuring they have the required vaccinations for attendance.

Back-to-school immunizations will be offered at no cost to children under 19 by SCHD from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at the community COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main. No appointment is necessary.

What Should I Bring?
Vaccination records
For children with insurance, bring a health insurance card – Most insurance is accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid
For uninsured children, proof of income is required
Parent/guardian ID
A written letter of consent with parent ID (if parent is not going to bring child)
Court approved paperwork for child (if applicable)

If you have a child aged 12 and older, no-cost COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the vaccine clinic.

For more information about vaccinations, please contact your medical provider or the SCHD at 316-660-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories