Exclusion day nears for unvaccinated students in Sedgwick County; how and where to get vaccines at no cost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School-age vaccines will be offered at no cost to children 18 years of age and under at the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central in Wichita. The clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not required, but slots are limited. ll immunizations required to attend school will be offered at no cost to children without insurance and no co-pay for children with insurance.

A child will not be allowed to attend school past the exclusion day for their school district if the child does not have up-to-date immunization records, a scheduled plan to get the shots (signed by a physician), or a signed medical or religious exemption. Kansas Statute (K.S.A. 72-6262) requires pupils attending schools, preschools, and daycares to receive immunizations as deemed necessary by the Secretary of the State with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Immunization exclusion days for school districts in Sedgwick County are as follows:

USD 259 – Wichita: October 14, 2021

USD 260 – Derby: November 8, 2021

USD 261 – Haysville: October 20, 2021

USD 262 – Valley Center: October 18, 2021

USD 263 – Mulvane: November 29, 2021

USD 264 – Clearwater: November 2, 2021

USD 266 – Maize: Date to be decided by school board

USD 267 – Renwick: November 16, 2021

School immunization exclusion days have already concluded for the following school districts:

USD 265 – Goddard

USD 268 – Cheney

What should I bring to the appointment?

Vaccination records

Please email vaccination records to medrecordsrequest@sedgwick.gov or fax it to 316-660-4916 at least 24 hours in advance.

Health insurance card – Most insurances are accepted, including Kancare/Medicaid

Parent/guardian ID

Proof of income

Written letter of consent with parent ID, if parent is not going to bring child.

Court approved paperwork for child, if applicable

A consent form can be completed on-site or completed prior to arriving at the clinic (www.sedgwickcounty.org/health/get-healthy/get-immunized/)

To receive vaccinations, beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9, parents can text “SC SCHOOLSHOTS” to 316-215-8313 to place themselves in line for school-age vaccines. The QLess virtual line system will then send a text message to notify the person of the wait time, when to come to the clinic, or if the line is full at that time. Parents do not have to be on site at the clinic to place themselves in line.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for those 2 years of age and older.