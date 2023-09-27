BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials have issued a boil water advisory for the Simmons Subdivision Sanitation System public water supply system in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there was a water line break, which caused a loss of pressure in the system. When that happens, there is a risk of bacterial contamination.

People who get their water from the Simmons Subdivision Sanitation System should take these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking it or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will last until the KDHE determines the problem has been fixed and the water gets tested at a certified lab.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 316-733-0804 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, click here.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.